No jump racing in Britain on Sunday as Warwick and Uttoxeter cards cancelled - but Punchestown set to race on

The year will end on a day without jumps racing in Britain as meetings at Warwick and Uttoxeter have been cancelled.

The going was heavy at Warwick and rain overnight took the course's intake to over 54mm since Monday. It caused officials at the track to take action even before the scheduled inspection time at 7.30am.

"We had 20mm overnight which was the top end of the forecast," said clerk of the course Tom Ryall. "It's just left us with a lot of standing water down the back straight, it's probably under two foot of water, so it made the decision this morning easy but it's massively disappointing."

The track's next meeting is Classic Chase day on January 13 and precautions are already being taken in order to give the course the best possible chance of racing.

Ryall said: "We've got two weeks and we keep ground for the Classic Chase that's not been raced on since September. We've got a few more days of rain to come but towards the end of the week it looks drier so fingers crossed we'll be okay."

Warwick: will host the Classic Chase on January 13 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

At Uttoxeter, more than 10mm fell on saturated ground meaning the track was left with standing water in places and therefore unraceable.

Clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said: "We had 10mm overnight and we were always up against it with the forecast. There was a point last night where it hadn't really rained and we thought we might get away with it, but the rain came from 9pm through to the early hours and we've had a little since then.

"It was too much for the track to take with the rain we had a couple of days ago that wasn't forecast. It's such a shame because it's a big day for us and the team here has worked so hard to try and get the meeting on, but unfortunately the weather has beaten us this time."

However, fans of jump racing will still be able to enjoy Punchestown's seven-race fixture after the card passed a 7.30am inspection. The going at the County Kildare track is heavy.

Sir Gerhard: the star attraction at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann

The highlight is the Tote Guarantee Available On Course & Tote.ie Hurdle (2.15 ), in which the 2022 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner Sir Gerhard will revert to the smaller obstacles after falling in a Grade 3 chase at Naas last month.

Willie Mullins and Cheveley Park Stud combined to take a Grade 1 at Leopardstown on Friday with Grangeclare West and will be hoping for another notable success. There is depth to the opposition, however, with multiple Graded winners Ashdale Bob, Thedevilscoachman and Aspire Tower lining up.

Lingfield's all-weather card is set to get underway at 12.24 and the feature is the Listed BetUK Quebec Stakes (1.54 ).

Read this next:

'My son and my nephew tried to kill one another. I'd imagine they wouldn't be coming home in the same car'

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.