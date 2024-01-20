No Amo but there's still plenty of ammo for 2024 at Alice Haynes's new yard

There were no Amo Racing horses but there was still plenty of ammunition to show off for 2024 at Alice Haynes’s owners morning at her new Machell Place base in Newmarket on Saturday.

More than 200 people turned out to have a first look at the 38-box facility Haynes took over from Kevin Philippart de Foy on January 1 since when she has sent out six winners from 23 runners on the all-weather at a strike rate of 26 per cent.

Haynes, who also maintains nearby Cadland Cottage stables where she first started out in 2021, went her separate ways from Amo Racing at the end of last year, despite training them a Group 3 winner and a hat-trick of Listed successes.

At the open morning, Haynes was mixing it with new owners and was able to announce an exciting new tie up with bookmakers Coral, who begin sponsoring her yard from (Sunday January 21). As a consequence, most of Machell Place was adorned with the Coral logo, as were the staff with branded clothing, including stable jockey Kieran O’Neill, who has had the bookie's backing since October.

She said: “It’s nice to see so many people here today, including new owners, and I’m delighted that Coral have decided to sponsor us from tomorrow when we’ll be heading to Chelmsford in the new branded box for hopefully a winner or two.”

Golden Arrow (centre) takes his turn in the parade

Haynes then commentated on a parade of older horses and some two-year-olds and there was much chat about the unbeaten Golden Arrow , who is booked to make his reappearance in April and owned by Bahrain outfit Al Mohamediya Racing

Haynes said of the three-year-old: “There’s a Listed race in April for Golden Arrow, who took a bit of time after winning his maiden at Hamilton, and his owners had to be patient before he won at Lingfield at the backend.”

There was also a sighting of black-type performer Lexington Belle , who progressed from a handicap mark of 58 to be placed at Listed level in France.

Haynes said: “We might run her in a Guineas trial, which could well be her Guineas, as she had a bit of class.”

Coral spokesman Simon Clare said at the open morning: “We have a horse with Alice called Aspire To Glory , who we were going to move on, but Alice said to keep the faith – and he’s won two races for us this winter.

"We’re delighted to have added Alice to our stable, which already includes Colin Tizzard and Michael Owen’s Manor House stables. Since Alice started training for us last year she has really impressed us with her professionalism, and it’s great to have a female ambassador on board.”

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.