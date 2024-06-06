Nine winners from his last 12 runners - can Richard Fahey's red-hot form continue at Hamilton and Haydock on Thursday?

Richard Fahey has saddled nine winners from his last 12 runners, including a four-timer at Wetherby on Monday evening and a treble at Ripon on Wednesday evening. Here we provide the lowdown on his six runners at Hamilton and Haydock on Thursday . . .

Race 2.25 Hamilton (6f fillies' maiden)

Jockey Oisin Orr

Forecast SP 7-4f

Spotlight comment April foal and €50,000 yearling who is half-sister to a 7f winner abroad; trainer has 24 per cent strike-rate with juveniles on turf this season, including an impressive winning newcomer here last week; one to be interested in on debut.

Komorkis 14:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Race 2.35 Haydock (6f novice)

Jockey James Doyle

Forecast SP 11-4f

Spotlight comment 38,000gns foal, 58,000gns yearling, 200,000gns 2yo (breeze-ups); fifth foal; half-brother to two winners notably Verimli (French Listed-placed 10.5f-1m4f); dam unraced half-sister to French 1m6f/1m7f Group 2 winner Verema; Wathnan Racing's juveniles are flying and so are Richard Fahey's runners; this Hello Youmzain colt is firmly in calculations on debut.

Veydari 14:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Fahey

Race 3.25 Hamilton (6f handicap)

Jockey Billy Garritty

Forecast SP 7-1

Spotlight comment Below best at Newcastle last time but that could have come too quickly after Beverley reappearance win (soft); won previous turf start on good and no surprise to see him run well for in-form yard.

Dare To Hope 15:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

Race 3.25 Hamilton (6f handicap)

Jockey Oisin Orr

Forecast SP 6-1

Spotlight comment Multiple sprint winner who is back on same mark as when last successful at Goodwood last August (Stewards' Cup consolation); below best on good last time (has won on quick surface) but no surprise to see him go well.

Monsieur Kodi 15:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Race 3.55 Hamilton (1m1f handicap)

Jockey Oisin Orr

Forecast SP 12-1

Spotlight comment Only one win from 11 starts and hasn't been at best on last three starts; worth a try over this trip judged on pedigree but needs to improve.

Up The Jazz 15:55 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Race 4.40 Haydock (7f fillies' novice)

Jockey Connor Murtagh

Forecast SP 25-1

Spotlight comment Promising third on debut at Newcastle (7f, all-weather) in January; should win races and it was a hot novice in which she was fifth of six at York (mile, good) three weeks ago, but others have more substance to their claims.

Mystical Maria 16:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Connor Murtagh Tnr: Richard Fahey

