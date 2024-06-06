Nine winners from his last 12 runners - can Richard Fahey's red-hot form continue at Hamilton and Haydock on Thursday?
Richard Fahey has saddled nine winners from his last 12 runners, including a four-timer at Wetherby on Monday evening and a treble at Ripon on Wednesday evening. Here we provide the lowdown on his six runners at Hamilton and Haydock on Thursday . . .
Komorkis
Race 2.25 Hamilton (6f fillies' maiden)
Jockey Oisin Orr
Forecast SP 7-4f
Spotlight comment April foal and €50,000 yearling who is half-sister to a 7f winner abroad; trainer has 24 per cent strike-rate with juveniles on turf this season, including an impressive winning newcomer here last week; one to be interested in on debut.
Veydari
Race 2.35 Haydock (6f novice)
Jockey James Doyle
Forecast SP 11-4f
Spotlight comment 38,000gns foal, 58,000gns yearling, 200,000gns 2yo (breeze-ups); fifth foal; half-brother to two winners notably Verimli (French Listed-placed 10.5f-1m4f); dam unraced half-sister to French 1m6f/1m7f Group 2 winner Verema; Wathnan Racing's juveniles are flying and so are Richard Fahey's runners; this Hello Youmzain colt is firmly in calculations on debut.
Dare To Hope
Race 3.25 Hamilton (6f handicap)
Jockey Billy Garritty
Forecast SP 7-1
Spotlight comment Below best at Newcastle last time but that could have come too quickly after Beverley reappearance win (soft); won previous turf start on good and no surprise to see him run well for in-form yard.
Monsieur Kodi
Race 3.25 Hamilton (6f handicap)
Jockey Oisin Orr
Forecast SP 6-1
Spotlight comment Multiple sprint winner who is back on same mark as when last successful at Goodwood last August (Stewards' Cup consolation); below best on good last time (has won on quick surface) but no surprise to see him go well.
Up The Jazz
Race 3.55 Hamilton (1m1f handicap)
Jockey Oisin Orr
Forecast SP 12-1
Spotlight comment Only one win from 11 starts and hasn't been at best on last three starts; worth a try over this trip judged on pedigree but needs to improve.
Mystical Maria
Race 4.40 Haydock (7f fillies' novice)
Jockey Connor Murtagh
Forecast SP 25-1
Spotlight comment Promising third on debut at Newcastle (7f, all-weather) in January; should win races and it was a hot novice in which she was fifth of six at York (mile, good) three weeks ago, but others have more substance to their claims.
