Night Raider records joint-eighth best Racing Post Rating of the year on juvenile debut - but who else makes the list?

Night Raider joined an exclusive list this week after his victory at Southwell on Tuesday was ranked the joint-eighth best debut juvenile performance in Britain and Ireland this year on Racing Post Ratings (RPRs). He achieved a figure of 95 and we look at the other nine horses to have matched or bettered that number . . .

Race: 7f Goffs Million (Curragh, September 23)

RPR: 106

The Paddy Twomey-trained One Look tops the list after a stunning debut when running out a six-length winner of the Goffs Million at the Curragh in September. The Gleneagles filly defeated evens-favourite Cherry Blossom in the 23-runner contest and could go on to bigger and better things with entries in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Juddmonte Irish Oaks next year.

River Tiber: produced one of the best performances on Racing Post Ratings for a juvenile this year Credit: Tom Dulat

Race: 5½f maiden (Navan, April 22)

RPR: 104

River Tiber is one of seven Aidan O'Brien-trained two-year-olds to make the list, with the Royal Ascot winner achieving a figure of 104 after a ten-length success over Zona Verde at Navan. The Wootton Bassett colt went on to win at Naas before landing the Coventry Stakes at the royal meeting, but was third to Vandeek on two occasions in the Group 1 Prix Morny and Juddmonte Middle Park.

Race: 7f maiden (Curragh, July 1)

RPR: 103

This son of Justify looks to have many more headline-grabbing performances in store after extending his unbeaten run to three when taking the Group 1 Dewhurst at Newmarket in October. City Of Troy was rewarded an RPR of 103 after his debut win at the Curragh in July, but that figure has since jumped to 124 after Group 2 glory in the Superlative Stakes and victory at the top level last time out. He is the hot winter favourite for both the 2,000 Guineas and Derby.

Diego Velazquez: ridden by Ryan Moore winning The KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Race: 7f maiden (Curragh, August 12)

RPR: 98

The two-year-old son of Frankel justified heavy favouritism when winning his debut by four and three-quarters of a length at the Curragh in the summer. A 2,400,000gns purchase as a yearling, Diego Velazquez then followed up in the Group 2 Champions Juvenile, but could beat only one rival home when stepping into Group 1 company in the Futurity Trophy in October. However, he remains an exciting prospect for the yard.

Race: 7f maiden (Curragh, July 22)

RPR: 97

The O'Brien talent continues to come and this Dubawi colt is another who enjoyed an unbeaten juvenile campaign. His RPR of 97 was achieved when he beat Mythology by one and three-quarter lengths, which was quickly followed by Group 2 success in the Futurity Stakes at the same track in August. His third and final victory this season came in emphatic style when beating Islandsinthestream by five lengths in the Group 1 National Stakes.

Race: 6f maiden (Curragh, October 31)

RPR: 97

This €340,000 son of No Nay Never was as impressive as he could be on his debut for the O'Brien team, beating Eclipse Emerald by four and a half lengths. It took him a while to get into the contest, but he soon quickened up and produced a powerful turn of foot to finish well clear of his rivals. He is certainly one to keep note of when the season begins.

His Majesty: looks to be another star for the future for Aidan O'Brien Credit: Patrick McCann

Race: 5f First Flier Stakes (Curragh, May 1)

RPR: 96

His Majesty has not quite built on his strong debut which saw him achieve an RPR of 96 after defeating a small but competitive field in May. He worked his way up from Group 3s to Group 1s, ending his campaign when sixth to Bucanero Fuerte in the Phoenix Stakes in August. He recorded an RPR of 100 when third in the Marble Hill Stakes on his second start, but he has yet to strike since his first run.

Race: 7f novice (Haydock, June 9)

RPR: 95

The Charlie Appleby-trained son of Dubawi made an eyecatching display on his debut at Haydock in the summer as he finished five lengths clear of his nearest rival. Ancient Wisdom has come on leaps and bounds since that first run, winning three of his four starts since, including a Group 1 victory in the Futurity Trophy in October and he's currently joint third favourite for the Derby.

Race: 6f EBF Race (Curragh, June 7)

RPR: 95

The Liffey finished a neck clear of My Mate Alfie on his debut at the Curragh in June and achieved a RPR of 95 in the process. The son of No Nay Never has not raced since, but he could be one to keep a close eye on.

Race: 7f novice (Southwell, December 12)

RPR: 95

Trained by Karl Burke, the Clipper Logistics-owned two-year-old produced a breathtaking turn of foot to blow his rivals away and finish nine lengths clear of Midnight's Dream in division two of the 6f novice event. The son of Dark Angel was purchased for 155,000gns as a foal and has Classic entries.

