Nigel Twiston-Davies to be joined by son Willy on the trainer's licence from next season

Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies is set to be joined on the licence by his son Willy next season.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has been training for more than four decades, winning most of jump racing's biggest prizes including the National with Earth Summit (1998) and Bindaree (2002) and the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Imperial Commander (2010).

However, there is set to be a change at the Naunton yard next season with son Willy, who decided against returning to the saddle in 2017 to become a trainer.

Speaking to Matt Chapman for At The Races, Willy Twiston-Davies announced that move is set to take place next season, subject to the completion and approval of the necessary paperwork.

Willy Twiston-Davies said: "It's been discussed because Dad and I have worked closely for a long time. I've been running the top yards for years before, but we've always been helping each other.

"We've worked in tandem so well, we haven't had any arguments so we think as of next season it probably will be Nigel and Willy. We've got the paperwork to do which takes some time.

"We've got a really good bunch of staff, it's like a family here. That's why I'm very proud to be a part of it."

Nigel Twiston-Davies told the Racing Post there was no hard and fast timeframe in place but that Willy had completed his training modules and it was indeed the plan for him to join the licence.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: "It's been talked about but we have no idea when we can do it. The paperwork associated with these things is very complex as we've seen with the Lucinda Russell - Michael Scudamore situation which was supposed to be done months ago I believe. Willy has done all his training modules and hopefully it will happen sometime down the line."

The Twiston-Davies stable is sixth in the jump trainers' standings with 57 winners and £768,733 in prize-money before the start of Tuesday's action.

