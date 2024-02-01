Nico de Boinville could return from injury in time for Shishkin ride at Newbury next week

Nicky Henderson's stable jockey Nico de Boinville could return from his collarbone injury at Newbury next week, his agent Sam Stronge indicated on Thursday.

De Boinville, the regular rider of superstar hurdler Constitution Hill and high-class chaser Shishkin, fractured his collarbone in a fall at Doncaster at the end of December, but was back at Lingfield on January 21.

However, he was stood down by a doctor at Chepstow three days later and has not ridden since.

If he does make Newbury on Saturday week, the leading jump jockey will be in line for some quality mounts, which could include Shishkin in the Betfair Denman Chase and the pick of whatever Henderson runs in the £155,000 Betfair Hurdle, the fixture's feature race.

"He's taken an easy week as it was giving him a bit of grief," said Stronge. "He needed a few more days to let it settle down. We'll see how it is and hopefully try to be back for Newbury.

"We're taking it day by day and he's just giving it a bit more time because we rushed it initially to try to be back for Jonbon in the Clarence House at Ascot, which didn't happen because of the weather.

"The difficult thing was you can't pick and choose, riding one here and two there. If Nicky had five in, he had to ride all five and it's a busy time of year, so you're straight back into the thick of it. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but perhaps he just needed another week.

"I haven't spoken to him for a couple of days so I'll see what he thinks, but hopefully he'll be back soon."

De Boinville has ridden 45 winners this season, with all but one of those successes coming for the Lambourn-based Henderson.

