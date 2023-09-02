Nicky Richards hoping 'proper old favourite' Caius Marcius can boost trainer's top record at Newton Abbot

Nicky Richards is expecting Caius Marcius to run another big race as the trainer looks to strengthen his ace record at Newton Abbot.

Richards, who is based in Greystoke, Cumbria, has sent Caius Marcius on a 700-mile round trip for the second time since July as the 12-year-old bids for another course-and-distance victory in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle (4.17 ).

The trainer boasts a 75 per cent strike-rate at the Devon-based track, having sent out three winners from four runners there in his career, and is relishing the chance for more success.

Richards said: "He's in grand form and he had a good trip down. He likes the track, he should be suited by the decent ground and no doubt he’ll run a good race.

"He's a fantastic old horse who is everything you'd dream of. He might not be the best there's ever been, but he's certainly as game as they come. He's a proper old favourite and we're really looking forward to running him."

Richards recorded 41 winners last campaign, the most he has had in a season since 2018-19, and has already chalked off six winners from 35 runners this term.

He added: "I've not had many winners in the summer, but we're doing all right. I haven't had a lot of them as we're gearing up for the winter and that's more my job.

"I'd love to have 15 or 20 more for the summer but we've nice horses to run later this year and no doubt we'll have plenty of fun with them."

Sprightly 12yo who won four times last season and added to his tally in similar race to this over C&D (good) at end of July; may not find it easy to swallow latest 6lb rise but ought to give another good account.



Caius Marcius 16:17 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Nicky Richards

