Nicky Henderson wins appeal as Lingfield stewards' decision to demote winner is overruled

Nicky Henderson was a winner before racing started on Thursday when he succeeded in an appeal against the demotion of Aston Martini by the Lingfield stewards in a £40,000 novice hurdle at the recent Winter Million Festival.

The mare has had her unbeaten record restored by an appeals panel, which ruled that, although she was guilty of interfering with Ooh Betty and eventually beat her by just a nose, the result may not have been affected.

"It is clear from the evidence there was little if any loss of momentum by the sufferer Ooh Betty and neither did she lose much, if any, ground," said the panel chair Philippa Charles. "It's very difficult to be satisfied that Ooh Betty would have finished in front of the interferer. She may, she may have not.

"At the point at which the horses crossed the line, it was Aston Martini which was going the better of the two. In the view of the panel, it is not established on the balance of probabilities that, given an uninterrupted run to the line, Ooh Betty would have finished in front of the interferer."

Eleven days earlier, the Lingfield stewards had ruled that Aston Martini, ridden by James Bowen, had "moved left-handed under a right-hand drive", bumping Ooh Betty and resulting in her "becoming unbalanced and subsequently having to race tight against the rail throughout the final half-furlong".

Charlotte Davison, for the BHA, argued that the stewards' verdict was the right one, although she focused on the collision, saying: "The bump alone would be enough to cost that nose at the line."

James Bowen (right): elected not to appeal against his two-day suspension Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Davison repeatedly referred to Ooh Betty being "shunted sideways", which her jockey Ben Jones said she took several strides to recover from. But the solicitor Rory Mac Neice, presenting the appeal on behalf of Aston Martini's connections, pointed out that Jones had referred to the impact as "a little bump" before the stewards on the day.

Bowen said Aston Martini had also suffered from the collision and would have won by half a length if no contact had occurred. He felt aggrieved by his two-day suspension for careless riding, saying he would have been given no more than a caution "eight times out of ten" for what had happened.

Asked why he had not appealed against the suspension, which will rule him out of action on Sunday and Monday, Bowen replied: "They weren't very significant days. One meeting at Musselburgh and one at Carlisle, so I wasn't necessarily too fussed.

"If there was significant days to appeal, I would definitely have appealed. But I'm only missing two meetings, which are northern meetings, so it would be quite nice to have two days off."

