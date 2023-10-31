Nicky Henderson: Shishkin has what it takes to challenge Galopin Des Champs for staying chase honours
Nicky Henderson believes Shishkin can challenge Galopin Des Champs's supremacy in the staying chase division this season, with the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase identified as the perfect platform to further showcase his talents over three miles.
The King George was nominated as Shishkin’s primary objective for the first part of the season by Henderson after he featured among 19 entries for the Kempton Grade 1 on December 26, and connections will be hoping he can return to the imperious form he showed over shorter distances as a novice over hurdles and fences.
The Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned nine-year-old, who won the 2020 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the 2021 Arkle Chase over two miles, indicated he would be able to compete in the biggest races over three miles when staying on strongly to land the Aintree Bowl Chase in April from the likes of Ahoy Senor and last year's Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard.
Published on 31 October 2023
Last updated 19:58, 31 October 2023
