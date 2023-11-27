Nicky Henderson ponders Rehearsal Chase for Shishkin as wayward star gives him major dilemma

Newcastle's best jumps meeting of the year could be an early Christmas treat for racegoers with the news Shishkin could join stablemate Constitution Hill in action, but Nicky Henderson stressed on Monday he had not decided if the enigmatic chaser would head north.

The nine-year-old, owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, refused to race in dramatic fashion at Ascot on Saturday in the 1965 Chase, which was intended to be his prep for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton over Christmas. That episode left Henderson mulling options and Newcastle's BetMGM Rehearsal Chase on Saturday has emerged as a possible solution.

The six-time Grade 1 winner is among 17 horses engaged in the 2m7½f contest, which is a handicap with no rating ceiling. That means the 173-rated chaser would concede weight all round – at least 21lb – but many of the opposition would be at a disadvantage with him as they would still carry 10st 2lb, meaning they would face Shishkin on the wrong terms.