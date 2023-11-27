Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Nicky Henderson ponders Rehearsal Chase for Shishkin as wayward star gives him major dilemma

Nicky Henderson at Kempton on Monday
Nicky Henderson: "We've got various ideas in our minds we're discussing"Credit: Edward Whitaker

Newcastle's best jumps meeting of the year could be an early Christmas treat for racegoers with the news Shishkin could join stablemate Constitution Hill in action, but Nicky Henderson stressed on Monday he had not decided if the enigmatic chaser would head north.

The nine-year-old, owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, refused to race in dramatic fashion at Ascot on Saturday in the 1965 Chase, which was intended to be his prep for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton over Christmas. That episode left Henderson mulling options and Newcastle's BetMGM Rehearsal Chase on Saturday has emerged as a possible solution.

The six-time Grade 1 winner is among 17 horses engaged in the 2m7½f contest, which is a handicap with no rating ceiling. That means the 173-rated chaser would concede weight all round – at least 21lb – but many of the opposition would be at a disadvantage with him as they would still carry 10st 2lb, meaning they would face Shishkin on the wrong terms.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 27 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 27 November 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain