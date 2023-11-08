Nicky Henderson hopeful he has a Grand National horse again as progressive chaser is pointed to Grand Sefton

Nicky Henderson hopes his journey to Grand National glory can begin this weekend with Fantastic Lady , whose brilliant jumping could hold her in good stead for the BoyleSports Grand Sefton before a tilt at the big one in April, according to her trainer.

Henderson , a six-time champion trainer, has nine Champion Hurdles, two Cheltenham Gold Cups, six Champion Chases and three King Georges on his decorated CV, but success in the National has eluded him in an enduring career that started in 1978.

The master of Seven Barrows got a thrill in this year's race, when Mister Coffey took to the challenge with zest before finishing eighth. He is set for another tilt at the world's greatest steeplechase, which is also the target for Fantastic Lady, who is due to reappear over the spruce fences at Aintree on Saturday.