Nicky Henderson hopeful he has a Grand National horse again as progressive chaser is pointed to Grand Sefton
Nicky Henderson hopes his journey to Grand National glory can begin this weekend with Fantastic Lady, whose brilliant jumping could hold her in good stead for the BoyleSports Grand Sefton before a tilt at the big one in April, according to her trainer.
Henderson, a six-time champion trainer, has nine Champion Hurdles, two Cheltenham Gold Cups, six Champion Chases and three King Georges on his decorated CV, but success in the National has eluded him in an enduring career that started in 1978.
The master of Seven Barrows got a thrill in this year's race, when Mister Coffey took to the challenge with zest before finishing eighth. He is set for another tilt at the world's greatest steeplechase, which is also the target for Fantastic Lady, who is due to reappear over the spruce fences at Aintree on Saturday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 November 2023inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 8 November 2023
- 'Let's share the petition link far and wide' - RMG chief urges racing fans to make their voices heard over affordability checks
- 'It's not something easy to replace - it's very frustrating' - fence at Musselburgh removed after being set on fire
- Frodon in tremendous form for Badger Beer repeat as 'once-in-a-lifetime' veteran aims to create more magic
- 'The fairytale isn't a fairytale without some sort of trauma' - Adam West reflects on Breeders' Cup experience
- Nick Luck in the running to be crowned broadcaster of the year once again
- 'Let's share the petition link far and wide' - RMG chief urges racing fans to make their voices heard over affordability checks
- 'It's not something easy to replace - it's very frustrating' - fence at Musselburgh removed after being set on fire
- Frodon in tremendous form for Badger Beer repeat as 'once-in-a-lifetime' veteran aims to create more magic
- 'The fairytale isn't a fairytale without some sort of trauma' - Adam West reflects on Breeders' Cup experience
- Nick Luck in the running to be crowned broadcaster of the year once again