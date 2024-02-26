Nicky Henderson eyes up Kelso on Saturday with potential £100,000 Cheltenham bonus up for grabs

The JP McManus-owned Under Control and last year's winner Benson remained in the reckoning for a crack at Kelso's £100,000 bonus after featuring in 26 confirmations for Saturday's bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50 ).

The valuable bonus is available to any horse who wins the 2m handicap and follows up with success at next month's Cheltenham Festival, a feat pulled off by The Shunter in 2021.

Under Control, who was second to the Mares' Hurdle second favourite Ashroe Diamond at Doncaster last month, is an interesting potential contender for the Kelso contest, which with a prize fund of £120,000 is more valuable than festival handicaps such as the Coral Cup and County Hurdle.

The Nicky Henderson-trained mare has three entries at Cheltenham and is the sponsor's 7-2 favourite for the Morebattle.

Benson, a 12-1 shot, won last year for local trainer Sandy Thomson before being pulled up in the Coral Cup and has had this race as one of his main objectives for the season.

Benson came out on top in last season's Morebattle Hurdle Credit: John Grossick

Irish trainer Stuart Crawford has hat-trick seeking mare Brucio and valuable Haydock handicap winner Park Annonciade going forward for the race, with in-form pair Black Hawk Eagle and Bingoo other notable possible runners.

Henderson could also head to Kelso on Saturday with Jango Baie after the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle winner featured among 23 entries for the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (2.17 ).

Formby third Cannock Park could take on Jango Baie, who holds entries in the Supreme and Baring Bingham, again for Borders trainer Paul Robson.

Robson said: "It's a lovely race for him. We've been very light on him this season and any issues that were there are now gone, as he seems to take the preliminaries well now.

"We considered the Morebattle Hurdle but he needed to have had four runs over hurdles, which meant he would have been really busy for a young horse.

"If he comes out the race okay, we'll definitely consider the County Hurdle."

Leading Grand National contender Monbeg Genius has been entered for the same card's bet365 Premier Chase (3.25 ), along with last year's winner Empire Steel .

bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50 Kelso, Saturday)

Bet365: 7-2 Under Control; 5-1 Black Hawk Eagle; 6-1 Brucio; 10-1 Skycutter; 12-1 Benson, Bingoo; 14-1 Rewired; 20-1 bar

