Britain
premium

Nicholls and Henderson head-to-head as trainers' title race heats up - and could Mullins crash the party?

Best of rivals: championship contenders Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson will lock horns again at Cheltenham
Best of rivals: championship contenders Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson will lock horns again at CheltenhamCredit: Edward Whitaker

Victories in the Denman Chase and Betfair Hurdle have resulted in Nicky Henderson narrowing the gap to Paul Nicholls in the trainers' championship to just £230,462.

With £253,215 for winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle, and the Henderson-trained Constitution Hill 1-3 to do just that, we are almost certainly in for the closest title race in years.

Here we take a look at the firepower in both yards (plus that of close third Dan Skelton and Irish giant Willie Mullins) and where the title might be won and lost . . .

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 12 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 19:16, 12 February 2024

