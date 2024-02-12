Nicholls and Henderson head-to-head as trainers' title race heats up - and could Mullins crash the party?
Victories in the Denman Chase and Betfair Hurdle have resulted in Nicky Henderson narrowing the gap to Paul Nicholls in the trainers' championship to just £230,462.
With £253,215 for winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle, and the Henderson-trained Constitution Hill 1-3 to do just that, we are almost certainly in for the closest title race in years.
Here we take a look at the firepower in both yards (plus that of close third Dan Skelton and Irish giant Willie Mullins) and where the title might be won and lost . . .
Published on 12 February 2024
Last updated 19:16, 12 February 2024
