Next two Brighton meetings cancelled as curse of leatherjackets continues to plague seaside course

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Brighton has cancelled its next two meetings on May 19 and 26 due to ongoing safety concerns over ground damage caused by wildlife.

The seaside track abandoned its season-opening meeting in April just two hours before declarations closed because of a damaged racing surface caused by badgers and birds turning up the turf to feed on leatherjackets.

The following April 28 fixture was transferred to Yarmouth, with the meetings on April 29 and May 7 switched to Bath and Windsor respectively.

Brighton's groundstaff have used various treatments in an attempt to resolve the issue, but the ground remains unsafe. As a result the May 19 fixture has been transferred to Lingfield, while the May 26 meeting will now take place at Bath.

A BHA turf disease report confirmed an infestation of nematodes and leatherjackets as the cause of the damage, and it was decided further time was needed to allow treatment to progress sufficiently for the track to become raceable. A decision on whether the ground has improved sufficiently for racing to go ahead on May 29 will be made in the middle of next week.

Clerk of the course Jack Hastings said: "Over the past four weeks the groundstaff have been working non-stop to address damage caused by a mixture of leatherjackets and nematodes. This was despite our usual pre-season preventative measures, which have been successful previously.

"The track remedial works since have included scarification, slitting, overseeding, regular watering, cutting and the application of a plant-based substance to help overcome the issue. Safety and the welfare of the participants – equine and human – remains our absolute priority.

"We sincerely apologise to all racegoers, stakeholders, sponsors and partners who have been affected by this decision. Ticket holders for the affected meetings will be contacted directly regarding refunds or transfers where possible. We are aiming to start our season on Friday May 29 and further updates will be provided as soon as they are available."

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