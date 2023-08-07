Next stop Doncaster for royal St Leger hope Desert Hero says William Haggas

Punters will not get another chance to assess Desert Hero's claims for the Betfred St Leger , but William Haggas believes the colt will not be out of place at Doncaster in September, when he could become the first royal Classic winner for 46 years.

Bred by Queen Elizabeth II before her death on the eve of last year's St Leger, Desert Hero emerged as a genuine contender for the prestigious Group 1 when he landed last week's Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

That followed a memorable victory at Royal Ascot in the King George V Stakes for the Sea The Stars three-year-old, who now represents the King and Queen.