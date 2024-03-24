Newton Abbot loses first fixture of 2024 to waterlogging but has 'reasonable chance' of April return

Newton Abbot's first fixture of 2024 on Saturday has been cancelled six days in advance due to waterlogging.

One of the wettest winters on record has left its mark on the Devon jumps track with areas of the back straight and bottom bend particularly saturated ahead of the weekend's Easter fixture.

Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said the weather would need to improve for the summer jumps track to start its season on April 16, its next scheduled fixture.

Loosemore said: "It's waterlogged, we knew where we stood on Saturday morning but we thought we'd see what happens after a dry day. We're now forecast even more heavy rain so it was a bit of a no-brainer.

"It's been one of the wettest times I can remember. At the end of our season in the autumn we ended up on soft or heavy for the last two or three meetings, it's been a desperately wet winter and it's remained wet going into the spring.

"The track's not been in a very good shape all winter and everything needs to cheer up again. Our season will hopefully start on April 16 but we'd need things to improve by then. It'll be a wet week again next week though.

"Given good weather we've got a reasonable chance of being able to start in April but things can change a lot at this time of year."

Multiple Grade 2 winner Knappers Hill is among the horses to have won at Newton Abbot's curtain-raiser in recent years.

