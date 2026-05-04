Newmarket star Bow Echo to skip Irish 2,000 Guineas as George Boughey reveals next move

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George Boughey has revealed his 2,000 Guineas star Bow Echo will skip the Irish 2,000 Guineas and head to the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next.

Bow Echo extended his unbeaten record to four with a scintillating performance at Newmarket on Saturday when he defeated Gstaad by two and three-quarter lengths with a yawning gap back to the rest of the field. That earned him a Racing Post Rating of 127, the joint-highest figure recorded by a 2,000 Guineas winner since Frankel in 2011.

Boughey on Saturday mentioned the possibility of going for a Guineas double by targeting the Irish equivalent at the Curragh on May 23 next, but instead the trainer will wait for the opening day of the royal meeting in six weeks to next unleash his new superstar.

“He was trained for the 2,000 Guineas and this gives us a nice gap to freshen him up and go again," said Boughey. "It makes sense to give him that bit of time.

Bow Echo produced an outstanding display in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

“I think the track [at Ascot] will suit him really well,” Boughey said. “He switches off, travels strongly and has a turn of foot. On fast ground, which you tend to get at Ascot, he should be very effective.”

Bow Echo is no bigger than evens to back up his 2,000 Guineas success in the St James's Palace Stakes and become the first horse since Coroebus in 2022 to complete the Newmarket-Ascot double.

Boughey reported Bow Echo to be in fine fettle after his weekend heroics. He said: “He’s come out of the race in very good shape. He’s just a straightforward, high-class horse.

George Boughey: "It makes sense to give Bow Echo time before Ascot" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"Ascot is very much the plan. It’s somewhere we’ve always hoped we’d get to with a live chance, and to go there now as a Guineas winner is very exciting.”

Beyond Ascot, Bow Echo is likely to remain at a mile with his trainer name-checking the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood as a possible first attempt at tackling older horses.

Read more:

'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel

'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad

Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane

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