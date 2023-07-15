Vadream backed into 14-1 (from 33) for July Cup as going at Newmarket remains good to soft

Vadream has attracted notable each-way support for the feature Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35) at Newmarket.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained mare relishes cut in the ground so the slight ease in conditions is in her favour and punters are fancying her to outrun her odds.

Vadream, the mount of Kieran Shoemark, was a 33-1 chance for the Group 1 sprint on Friday but is now a general 14-1 shot. She was down the field in the King's Stand on good ground at Royal Ascot last time.

Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille still heads the betting at 5-2 with Kinross priced at 10-3. Azure Blue is 7-2 and Little Big Bear is 5-1.

Punters are hoping for a royal winner to kickstart the day at Ascot with King's Lynn backed into 4-1 favouritism (from 7) for the opening sprint handicap (1.45).

The Andrew Balding-trained sprinter was not beaten far when ninth in the Wokingham at the royal meeting and will relish easier conditions.

Market movers

Newmarket

4.35 Vadream 14-1 (from 33)

Ascot

1.45 King's Lynn 4-1f (from 7)

York

3.10 Millebosc 6-1f (from 15-2)

Published at 9.30am

Going remains good to soft at Newmarket but may dry out

The going remains good to soft at Newmarket for July Cup day but there is a chance the going could improve to good before racing if the track misses showers this morning.

There was 13mm of rain at Newmarket on Friday, with the going easing from good to firm in the morning to good to soft during racing, but clerk of the course Michael Prosser is pleased with how the course has taken the downpours.

It has been dry on the July course since 7.30pm on Friday and there are variations in the forecast for Saturday morning, with some predicting rain to arrive and others suggesting it may miss the track.

Prosser said at 7.30am: "It's a nice morning here, we've had a bright start and it's pretty still. The winds are set to pick up this afternoon with gusts of approximately 45 miles per hour, which is pertinent as currently they're coming from the south west so it would be across their faces in the straight.

"The track has taken the rain extremely well and we're happy with where we're at. We remain good to soft and there is the potential for showers this morning, although there is a chance they may not hit us. If they don't arrive, we could go back to good ground before racing."

Emaraaty Ana has been ruled out of the July Cup due to the ground.

The going at Ascot, where the Fred Cowley MBE Summer Mile Stakes (2.20) is the feature, has improved to good to soft, soft in places on the round course (from soft) but 3-5mm of rain is forecast today.

ITV is televising ten races, including four from York on John Smith's Cup day. The going on the Knavesmire is good to soft.

Updated at 9am

Key non-runners

Newmarket

2.50 Havana Blue

3.25 Iberian

4.35 Emaraaty Ana

Ascot

1.45 Equilateral, Mountain Peak

2.20 Regal Reality

York

2.35 Regional, Queen Me, Tees Spirit

3.10 Cadillac, Marhaba The Champ

Updated at 9.30am

