'We're getting everything done before it gets unbearable' - Newmarket starts early in an attempt to beat the heat

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An amber weather alert in East Anglia meant nearly every yard in Newmarket pulled out early on Tuesday before the temperature soared to 31C and made riding out unbearable.

The earliest to pull out was the new combination of Ismail Mohammed and Jose Santos, who had some of their team over on Warren Hill before 5.30am. This was not a short exercise for the newly branded Good Effort Racing team either as their yard is about two miles away on the Hamilton Road where there was plenty of early activity.

Many such stables have four or five lots to get out during the morning when the Heath can be busy until midday, but not so now at 11am when the temperature was already 26C, and there is a possibility of 35C on Friday. Looking at that forecast, there will be many early pullouts to come.

Newmarket trainers are well versed with such situations, however, having withstood temperatures of 40C in 2022, when I recall being at Sir Mark Prescott’s yard at 7am when the mercury was already hitting 30C.

Santos said: “We usually pull out at 5.30am, but we pulled out at 5 this morning. It will be like that all week by the looks of it, as they say it might be 35C or 36C tomorrow. Starting early, though, means the horses can exercise properly before it gets too hot. It also means we can finish earlier and the horses can get back to the yard and properly washed down.”

Twilight Calls gets a washdown at Richard Spencer's yard

On the matter of hydration, Santos added: “We are big on hydration. We put electrolytes in the water buckets and a bit in the feed as well and also salt which encourages them to drink more.

"The yard is very cool and open with two massive windows so it’s not too bad. Some of the horses we had out this morning were going to run at Salisbury and Kempton tomorrow, but they are off because of the heat which is a shame. But I see they have rescheduled them.”

It was a similar story across town on the Cambridge Road Polytrack a little later where there were some familiar faces at unfamiliar times, including James Owen and his assistant Ryan King.

Owen said: “We’ve pulled out 50 minutes earlier than usual today due to the forecast temperatures and the staff are working through their breaks to get everything done before it gets unbearable.”

Owen does not have a runner on Tuesday, but is sending one to the sole remaining fixture on Wednesday at Carlisle after the BHA cancelled Kempton, Ffos Las, Worcester and Salisbury.

Watering taking place on the July course ahead of Thursday's morning meeting

He said: “We have Wetsand at Carlisle and would have travelled up today usually, but because of the forecast temperatures in the afternoon we'll probably set off very early in the morning.

"We had entries at Worcester which was called off and would have liked to have run one at Chester on Saturday instead, but the races were closed by the time they called the meeting off which wasn't ideal.”

Simon and Ed Crisford have the luxury of having an equine pool at their Gainsborough Stables and were up and about at 6.30am.

“We’ve pulled out half an hour earlier today and will be doing all week by the looks of the forecast,” Simon Crisford said.

Nick Patton, managing director of Jockey Club Estates, was patrolling the training grounds, and said: “We’re in an amber zone at the moment and these extreme weather conditions appear to be a regular thing now.

"It’s challenging for getting water on to the watered gallop, for instance, when the guys started at 3am to get it ready. We are not in the red zone yet, but we are monitoring it on a daily basis and it could be 34C on Friday.“

Read more here

Meetings off as tracks follow

Rare red weather warning sees four Wednesday fixtures cancelled - with BHA to assess other meetings 'on a case-by-case basis'

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