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Ed Crisford to go it alone after private training offer from Dubai

Ed (left) and Simon Crisford have been training together since
Ed (left) and Simon Crisford have been a training partnership since 2020
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Ed Crisford is to take the next step in his promising career in Dubai this year after accepting a job as private trainer to Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Ahmed’s stable races under the ARM banner and Crisford, who has trained on a joint-licence with his dad Simon since 2020, is hoping some of their horses will be able to compete internationally from a European summer base. 

The exciting opportunity at the sheikh’s own Jebel Ali Stables begins in August and follows the relocation of the owner’s previous trainer Michael Costa to Australia after four successful years in the role.

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Newmarket correspondent

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