Newmarket bracing itself for 34C temperatures by the end of the week, so what plans will be in place on the July course?

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Newmarket will retain its hot weather provisions for its Friday evening fixture despite the extreme heat warnings ending at 11.59pm on Thursday.

The racecourse is covered by a Met Office amber heat warning on Thursday with its meeting moved forward from the afternoon to start instead at 10.45am. Nottingham’s card on the same day will also begin in the morning with the first race due off at 10.30am.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 32C at Newmarket on Thursday, but could be higher during the day on Friday with the venue preparing for it to hit 34C.

As such, while no weather warning is in place and the BHA’s hot weather policy is not in force, Andrew Morris, Newmarket’s racing director and clerk of the course, said the track was being proactive in its approach to conditions.

“The races have been moved forward on Thursday with the last race off at 1.15pm, so we’ll be finished before the heat of the day," he said.

“We’re not going to use the parade ring with horses remaining in the pre-parade [ring] and the jockeys getting on board and leaving to go to the course from there. It’s a lovely, cooling spot for everyone.

Horses will be kept in the pre-parade ring at Newmarket on Thursday and Friday Credit: Getty Images

“Only the winner will go into the winner’s enclosure after races and that is after they have been checked over by a vet in the pre-parade and cleared to do so. We’ll have extra staff on hand and abundant water, too, for everyone.”

He added: “The forecast looks changeable for Friday and there’s no weather warning in place, but it could be similar to Thursday. As such, the measures we’re putting in place on Thursday we’re going to operate on Friday as well, as we believe that is the sensible thing to do.”

A total of 47 runners have been declared at Newmarket on Thursday where the Listed Empress Stakes is the feature. Nottingham has had 40 declarations, while at Leicester, the other course covered by the amber weather warning, there are 49 horses due to take part.

Five courses are set to host fixtures on Thursday as British racing resumes in full after the decision was taken on Monday to cancel four of the five meetings on Wednesday due to red extreme heat warnings.

It was the first time in four years that racing was cancelled due to the heat, with Kempton, Salisbury, Ffos Las and Worcester called off. Only Worcester has not been rescheduled for next week.

Temperatures in some parts of Britain are forecast to exceed the record high for June of 35.6C set in 1976 before the end of this week's heatwave. More than 300 schools in England and Wales have closed, while rail operators have warned against travelling on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Read more on the heatwave:

'We're getting everything done before it gets unbearable' - Newmarket starts early in an attempt to beat the heat

More staff and extra water in place but Carlisle expects its big day to go with a bang

Rare red weather warning sees four Wednesday fixtures cancelled - with BHA to assess other meetings 'on a case-by-case basis'

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