Newmarket ace to Nassau fairytale - the horses who defined William Jarvis's career

William Jarvis has announced his retirement from training at the end of season after nearly four decades of saddling winners. We recall some of the best horses to emerge from Phantom House Stables during his memorable career

Jarvis' best horse, in terms of ratings, would be classy two-time Group 1 winner Grand Lodge. He made an instant impact, winning on debut by six lengths, and he landed the Tattersall Stakes at Newmarket before giving Jarvis his first victory at the top level when gamely holding off Stonehatch to win the 1993 Dewhurst Stakes.

After a disappointing comeback the following season, he was sent off at 16-1 for the 2,000 Guineas, but went down by just a short head to Mister Baileys under Frankie Dettori. It was the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot where he would follow up his Dewhurst win with a determined victory over Distant View.

Grand Lodge (near side) is beaten a short head by Mister Baileys in the 1994 2,000 Guineas Credit: Mark Cranham

He went close later that season in the Irish Champion at Leopardstown and Champion Stakes at Newmarket before retiring after an unplaced effort in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Grand Lodge went onto be a successful sire, with his leading progeny including Derby and Arc hero Sinndar and Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Grandera.

Undoubtedly the highlight for Jarvis in recent years was the rise of Lady Bowthorpe, who enjoyed a phenomenal climb from handicapper to Group 1 winner.

Less than two years on from finishing second off a mark of 78, Emma Banks' filly recorded her Group 3 breakthrough in the Valiant Fillies' Stakes in 2020 and was successful at Group 2 level the following year in the Dahlia Stakes.

Lady Bowthorpe: star performer for William Jarvis Credit: Edward Whitaker

After good runs in the Lockinge and Falmouth, Lady Bowthorpe's top-level success finally came in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood. She triumphed for the small stable against top three-year-olds Zeyaadah and Joan Of Arc from Shadwell and Coolmore in a fairytale success.

Her career finished with a fine third behind Baaeed in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes last October, and earlier this year she gave birth to her second foal.

A classy stayer in Jarvis' early days, Weld notched up a five-timer during the 1989 campaign.

Following a decisive maiden win at Newmarket, he caused a shock when powering clear in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot by five lengths at odds of 16-1 under Bruce Raymond.

The performance meant he would be sent off at odds-on in York's Lonsdale Stakes, in which he triumphed in a battle with Demawend by a neck with the rest trailing. He took on just two rivals in the Doncaster Cup, winning easily, before making it five in a row in Newmarket's Jockey Club Cup.

He failed to fire the following season and was retired to stud, where Scottish National winner Hot Weld was the most successful of his progeny.

