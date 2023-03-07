Newcastle's jumps fixture off due to snow and Catterick and Carlisle call inspections for midweek

Newcastle's jumps fixture on Tuesday has been cancelled with the track covered in snow.

Temperatures dropped to -2.5C overnight with 3cm of snow hitting the course.

More snow is forecast before temperatures rise so officials were left with no option but to call the meeting off.

Sandown hosts the sole jumps meeting in Britain on Tuesday and 7mm of rain has fallen at the Esher track this morning, with the going described as soft, good to soft in places on the hurdle course and good to soft, soft in places on the chase course. There is all-weather racing at Lingfield in the afternoon and Southwell in the evening.

Catterick: inspection at 8am on Wednesday morning Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

An 8am inspection has been called on raceday for Catterick's meeting on Wednesday due to the threat of overnight frost. Temperatures dipped to -3C on Tuesday morning at the North Yorkshire track.

Clerk of the course Fiona Needham said at 8am: "It didn't start freezing overnight until the early hours and it's not really got into the ground but there is a crust on it.

"The forecast frost tonight, however, looks fairly severe. It could drop to -6C and if that's the case we may struggle."

Carlisle's fixture on Thursday is subject to a 3pm inspection on Wednesday with the track unraceable due to frozen ground.

Temperatures dropped to -6C overnight and heavy frosts are expected to continue overnight through to raceday.

Carlisle's assistant clerk of the course Harry Phipps said: "We're forecast to reach 4C today but temperatures are set to drop again tonight and another heavy frost is likely. It looks a tough ask given the forecast but we'll assess conditions on Wednesday afternoon and see if there is any improvement."

