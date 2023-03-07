Racing Post logo
Newcastle's jumps fixture cancelled due to snow and frozen areas

Newcastle: track covered in snow on Tuesday morning
Newcastle: track covered in snow on Tuesday morning

Newcastle's jumps fixture on Tuesday has been cancelled with the track covered in snow.

Temperatures dropped to -2.5C overnight with 3cm of snow hitting the course.

More snow is forecast before temperatures rise so officials were left with no option but to call the meeting off.

Sandown hosts the sole jumps meeting in Britain on Tuesday and 6mm of rain has fallen at the Esher track on Tuesday morning. There is all-weather racing at Lingfield in the afternoon and Southwell in the evening.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 07:11, 7 March 2023
