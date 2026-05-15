Newbury's Lockinge card isn't just about one race - which future stars could emerge from a race well known for producing lots of winners?

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Following what promises to be a deep and fascinating Lockinge Stakes at Newbury this weekend, attention over an hour later then turns to one of the season's most informative three year old middle-distance handicaps, a race with a proven record of producing Royal Ascot winners and future Pattern performers.

Recent runnings of the Trade Nation London Gold Cup underline its strength. Last year's winner Saddadd bypassed Royal Ascot but returned this season to land the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown and now has Group 1 ambitions. Third home at Newbury, Quai De Bethune, was subsequently snapped up by Wathnan Racing before winning the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot over the same trip, continuing a trend of horses placing at both Newbury and Ascot.

The contest has long been a trial for the King George V Stakes and Golden Gates handicaps at Royal Ascot, while the Hampton Court Stakes is the Pattern race that those who want to move out of handicaps quickly look to take next. Later in the season, form from the race regularly feeds into the premier middle-distance handicaps at other major festivals such as Glorious Goodwood and York's Ebor meeting.

You need to keep your eye on those finishing outside the places, too – Desert Hero finished eighth in 2023 but went on to win the King George V Stakes and later placed in the St Leger, while Royal Rhyme was well held in 11th but developed into a Group 1 contender.

Bay Bridge: one of the best horses to come out of the London Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Among the standout graduates of the last decade are subsequent Group 1 winners Bay Bridge and Defoe, who advertised the race's proficiency as a breeding ground for stars when landing the Champion Stakes and Coronation Cup.

Who could graduate this year?

Seventeen runners were entered on Monday and the race looks set to attract another competitive field. History suggests the market is often the strongest guide with seven favourites or joint-favourites winning in the last 11 renewals, while nine were in the top three of the betting.

My Love Is King

Current favourite My Love Is King , a son of Kingman, made a winning start last year and shaped with promise in defeat this year. He was runner-up to Maltese Cross over course-and-distance, form that was boosted with the winner landing the Lingfield Derby Trial. He then finished second in the Listed Newmarket Stakes and arguably brings the strongest form into the race. Still lightly raced, he promises to find further improvement off a mark of 96.

Al Azd

Al Azd represents last season's winning trainer Roger Varian, who also saddled the later Group One winner Defoe. Gelded during the off season, Al Azd returned this year with three consecutive runner-up finishes, prior to back-to-back victories upped in trip beyond 1m2f. One negative that Al Azd will be looking to defy is that only one winner in the last 14 years raced more than twice earlier in the season.

Lost Boys

Third on debut to none other than Bow Echo, Lost Boys shaped with promise from the start and built on that with a decisive success at Sandown last time. Stepped up to 1m2f for the first time, he was well supported in the market before winning off a mark of 83. A subsequent 6lb rise looks fair given the manner of that performance. Bought for 130,000gns, he appeals as the type to improve further.

Lost Boys: impressive handicap winner at Sandown in April Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Port Of Spain

Runners from Aidan O'Brien are always of interest, and the yard won this contest with Bertinelli (now Unbelievable) in 2023 before finishing third in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. The Ballydoyle handler has Port of Spain entered this year. This son of St Mark's Basilica was seen six times last season which included him finishing last in a Group 1 over a mile. The furthest he went as a two-year-old was over 1m1f, when finishing just behind Christmas Day.

Read more . . .

Harry Wilson nailed a 20-1 ante-post winner in last week's column - find out his early fancies for this weekend's action

'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy

'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks

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