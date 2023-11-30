Newbury to inspect at 7.30am on Friday for opening day of Coral Gold Cup meeting

Newbury will hold an inspection at 7.30am on Friday ahead of the track's two-day Coral Gold Cup meeting.

The Berkshire course is currently raceable and frost covers have been deployed, but an inspection has been called after temperatures of -3C were forecast overnight.

“We got cold last night but we’re raceable under the covers at the moment," clerk of the course George Hill said on Thursday morning. "It’s a similar forecast tonight as we had last night so hopefully we’ll be able to survive that.

“We’ve announced an inspection as a bit of a concern. We might be able to get up to 3C or 4C today, it’s warming up a bit before we freeze again tonight. Hopefully the covers keep doing their job but obviously a second night of -2C or -3C would be problematic at best. We still have no problems at the moment.”

Friday's card is headlined by the Grade 2 Coral Long Distance Hurdle (3.00 ), which is set to feature Marie's Rock and the popular veteran Paisley Park.

Doncaster will also inspect at the same time ahead of its seven-race card on Friday, with Town Moor also at risk of freezing temperatures as low as -2C.

