Newbury to inspect at 7.30am on Friday for opening day of Coral Gold Cup meeting

Newbury: track hosted eight races on Thursday
Newbury: to inspect on Friday morning Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Newbury will hold an inspection at 7.30am on Friday ahead of the track's two-day Coral Gold Cup meeting.

The Berkshire course is currently raceable and frost covers have been deployed, but an inspection has been called after temperatures of -3C were forecast overnight.

“We got cold last night but we’re raceable under the covers at the moment," clerk of the course George Hill said on Thursday morning. "It’s a similar forecast tonight as we had last night so hopefully we’ll be able to survive that.

“We’ve announced an inspection as a bit of a concern. We might be able to get up to 3C or 4C today, it’s warming up a bit before we freeze again tonight. Hopefully the covers keep doing their job but obviously a second night of -2C or -3C would be problematic at best. We still have no problems at the moment.”

Friday's card is headlined by the Grade 2 Coral Long Distance Hurdle (3.00), which is set to feature Marie's Rock and the popular veteran Paisley Park.

Doncaster will also inspect at the same time ahead of its seven-race card on Friday, with Town Moor also at risk of freezing temperatures as low as -2C.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on Twitter (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 30 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 10:05, 30 November 2023

