Newbury to inspect at 7.30am on Friday for opening day of Coral Gold Cup meeting
Newbury will hold an inspection at 7.30am on Friday ahead of the track's two-day Coral Gold Cup meeting.
The Berkshire course is currently raceable and frost covers have been deployed, but an inspection has been called after temperatures of -3C were forecast overnight.
“We got cold last night but we’re raceable under the covers at the moment," clerk of the course George Hill said on Thursday morning. "It’s a similar forecast tonight as we had last night so hopefully we’ll be able to survive that.
“We’ve announced an inspection as a bit of a concern. We might be able to get up to 3C or 4C today, it’s warming up a bit before we freeze again tonight. Hopefully the covers keep doing their job but obviously a second night of -2C or -3C would be problematic at best. We still have no problems at the moment.”
Friday's card is headlined by the Grade 2 Coral Long Distance Hurdle (3.00), which is set to feature Marie's Rock and the popular veteran Paisley Park.
Doncaster will also inspect at the same time ahead of its seven-race card on Friday, with Town Moor also at risk of freezing temperatures as low as -2C.
This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on Twitter (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Thoroughbred Group chair calls for more transparency after casting doubts over prize-money warning
- Paul Nicholls and Sir Mark Prescott delighted as petition passes 100,000 - but HBF warns 'fight doesn't stop here'
- 'It's a bit nerve-racking now' - Jonjo O'Neill expresses concerns as report details top owners choosing Ireland over Britain
- Small yard 'not scared' of powerhouse trainers as 'quirky' Nickle Back hunts Grade 2 success at Newbury
- 'He's full of confidence and will suit the horse' - Warren Greatrex turns to Paul O'Brien for Coral Gold Cup hope Bill Baxter
- Thoroughbred Group chair calls for more transparency after casting doubts over prize-money warning
- Paul Nicholls and Sir Mark Prescott delighted as petition passes 100,000 - but HBF warns 'fight doesn't stop here'
- 'It's a bit nerve-racking now' - Jonjo O'Neill expresses concerns as report details top owners choosing Ireland over Britain
- Small yard 'not scared' of powerhouse trainers as 'quirky' Nickle Back hunts Grade 2 success at Newbury
- 'He's full of confidence and will suit the horse' - Warren Greatrex turns to Paul O'Brien for Coral Gold Cup hope Bill Baxter