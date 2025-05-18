- More
Newbury chief delighted after latest crowd boost but warns against complacency towards customers
Newbury's chief executive has expressed his delight after the crowd for Saturday's BoyleSports Lockinge meeting topped 10,000 for the first time since 2022.
Since Shaun Hinds joined the independent racecourse last year, Newbury has enjoyed a positive trend when it comes to attendances and, despite competing with the FA Cup final televised on ITV and the BBC, the track's biggest Flat meeting of the year followed suit with a nine per cent year-on-year increase in spectators.
"It was an amazing day on all levels," said Hinds. "We knew the FA Cup was going to be an issue for us depending on what time they chose to play it, so we were a bit worried that we were going to lose some of our televised races to the football, but in the end, with a bit of work between ITV, cooperation from Newmarket, approval from the BHA and a thumbs-up from Hong Kong for World Pool, we managed to pull off what was the best outcome, which was to get four races on ITV's main channel before coverage of the football started."
Published on inBritain
Last updated
