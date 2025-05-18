New summer jumps championships launched with £30,000 prize pool for leading jockeys, trainers and owners

A new summer jumps championships with a prize pot of £30,000 for jockeys, trainers and owners will start on Saturday.

The competition, which was developed by the Racecourse Association (RCA), will feature awards for leading jockey, owner, trainer and small trainer. The last-named category is open to yards that had less than 30 winners in the 2024-25 campaign. Each section has an overall prize of £7,500.

Points are accumulated by top-three finishes and, with a nod to the desire for bigger fields through the summer, races with eight or more runners are worth more points.

The championships get under way at Cartmel's season opener on Saturday and conclude on September 19 at Newton Abbot.

Summer jumps championships points scoring

Field size Points Five runners or less Winner 5 points Six to seven runners Winner 5 points, second 3 points Eight or more runners Winner 10 points, second 5 points, third 2 points

Fergal O'Brien, one of the most successful trainers through the summer, welcomed the initiative.

"I think it's very positive news," he said. "You work all year round to have runners through the summer, and that's hard work. We like doing it but it's great the staff and everyone involved can get recognised and rewarded for it. It's a great idea.

"We've got a slightly smaller team for the summer but it'll still be busy enough. With the £30,000 championships on offer we'll definitely be giving it a good go."

The championships were a "long-standing aspiration" for the RCA, and its racing director Kevin Walsh hopes the concept will bring added enthusiasm to the jumps during the summer.

He said: “This inaugural championship will hopefully be the first of many, and we look forward to growing this new asset to British racing’s calendar with the support of the participating racecourses and members of the Thoroughbred Group.”

