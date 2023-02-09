New Bangor general manager out to make flying start in hunter chase

Patrick Chesters oversees his first meeting as Bangor's new general manager on Friday and he is looking to mark the occasion with a winner in the very first race of his tenure.

Chesters' colours will be carried in the John Hewitt Memorial Open Hunters' Chase () by Dieu Vivant, who he rides out at the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero stable in Cheshire.

The ten-year-old has won two hunter chases but faces a tall order going up against the Paul Nicholls-trained Secret Investor, who has won three Grade 2 chases and makes his hunter chase debut.

"We've put a few more quid into the race and it's now worth £7,000, but I'm honestly not trying to win my money back!" Chesters said. "I'm a supporter of pointing and hunter chases as I'm concerned it may fizzle out, so it's nice to give it a boost.

"Dieu Vivant is grand, he's as well as ever. The yard has had a winner in both of the last two days, so they're flying."

Chesters took over the role from the long-serving Jeannie Chantler at the start of the year and had been due to preside over the track's January 12 fixture, but it was cancelled due to waterlogging.

His opening day coincides with the inaugural running of the RPM North Wales National (), which has attracted a final field of 14.

"The North Wales National has always been something the committee has wished for and we've managed to get the right sort of race at the right time," he said. "It's a nice addition to have a feature race on a card like that in February and it's something we can build on."

A former independent bookmaker, Chesters, 55, has been employed by the track's owner Chester Race Company for ten years, holding the position of head of gaming since 2018.

"I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to take over the stewardship of Bangor," he said. "I would like to thank Jeannie for her unwavering commitment over the last 20 years and I look forward to the challenge of driving the success of the racecourse further."

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.