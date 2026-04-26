'Nearly everyone in the weighing room has put their hand in their pocket' - Charlie Todd among racing fraternity running London Marathon

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Jump jockey Charlie Todd is among a number from the racing world competing in Sunday’s London Marathon which will be a first venture over the distance for the 25-year-old who has never run competitively beyond the half marathon distance of 13 miles.

Todd has already raised a healthy £7,000 for his nominated charity, the Mental Health Foundation, through his JustGiving page and has had much support from his weighing room colleagues.

Attached to the Dan Skelton and Ian Williams yards, Todd was at Sandown on Saturday for the season finale and was staying down to take part in the marathon.

He said: “I’ve run in numerous half marathons and run as far as 32 kilometres in training so I’m hopeful of getting the trip.

”The preparation has been hard, mixing it with the racing, especially in the winter when the racing starts and finishes early. I’ve done a lot of work in the gym, however, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Todd rode a winner on his last day in action for the season and said: “My own season finished on Thursday at Warwick so I’ve been able to carb load and eat plenty going into the marathon. It’s worked out well as the amount of carbs I’m having to take in is unbelievable.

“I've raised more than £7,000 already, which I’m quite proud of, and I’m also proud of the amount of support I’ve had from the weighing room. Near enough everyone has put their hands in their pockets and donated money, which makes me really happy.”

As regards a target time for getting round the 26-mile course, Todd said: “Riders are naturally competitive and I’d like to do it in under three hours. I’m taking it as seriously as I can and my best time in one of the four half marathons I've done is one hour and 20 minutes.”

“Any donations would be great as it goes towards a great cause that is within racing, which is about mental health. Some people are really struggling at the moment.“

Charlie Todd has already raised £7,000 for the Mental Health Foundation Credit: Edward Whitaker

Todd is not the racing world's only representative in the marathon with Flat jockey Dan Muscutt running in aid of Footprints Baby Loss.

His JustGiving page has raised over £9,000 and he has a deeply personal connection to the cause.

In an emotive post on social media platform X he wrote: "At 29 weeks in my wife’s pregnancy we lost one of our twin girls, Winnie. At the same time, her sister Florence was born prematurely at 29 weeks – a tiny fighter who inspires us every day.

"Every mile I run is for Winnie, for Florence and for every family that has experienced the loss of part or all of a multiple pregnancy. If you can donate or share, it would mean the world to us. Thank you."

Sir Anthony McCoy is running the marathon for the Matt Hampson Foundation , while is raising money for Racing Welfare, jumps trainer Chester Williams is running for Sands, a charity supporting those who have lost a baby, and the Racing Post's Shane Ketteridge is raising money for Ambitious about Autism.

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