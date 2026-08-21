National Racehorse Week - what is it, when is it and what can you expect?

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What is National Racehorse Week?

National Racehorse Week is an annual celebration of the racehorse, enabling the public to see first-hand the care and attention that goes into looking after them.

This year, more than 90 racing yards, studs and retraining and rehoming centres will open their doors for free – all you have to do is register in advance to seal your spot.

National Racehorse Week was the brainchild of trainer Richard Phillips and has gone from strength to strength following its launch in 2021.

Since then, it has created 65,000 free places to go behind the scenes at racing sites across Britain and has engaged with another 10,000 people through its community outreach work.

When is it?

Such is its popularity, National Racehorse Week takes place over a little longer than a week. This year it runs from Saturday, August 22 to Monday, August 31.

What if I live in a city?

Fear not if you live in Liverpool (August 22), London (August 26) or Portsmouth (August 29), with National Racehorse Week hosting pop-up events in the centre of those cities.

The public met horses in Chester's city centre last year Credit: James Speakman (PA Media Assignments)

Members of the public will be able to meet a racehorse, witness farrier and physio demonstrations and test their jockey skills on a mechanical horse.

Which events are already sold out?

Several of the yard visits are sold out, including open mornings with Nicky Henderson, Fergal O’Brien, Karl Burke, Kim Bailey and Mat Nichols, Jeremy Scott, Hugo Palmer and Ruth Carr.

There is significant interest in the breeding side of the industry too, with the two mornings at the National Stud having reached capacity as well as the afternoon visit to Ace Stud.

Which events are still available?

There are many National Racehorse Week events with availability, although the guest list is filling quickly for the visits to Marcus Tregoning (August 22), Michael Dods (August 24), Olly Murphy (August 25), Ben Pauling (August 26), Alan King (August 27), Charlie Longsdon (August 29), Joe Tizzard (August 31) and Neil Mulholland (August 31).

A visit to the gallops at Charlie Johnston's yard is one of the available slots Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

If you are near the racing centre of Middleham in North Yorkshire, Charlie Johnston is hosting morning slots, including a visit to the gallops and an equine pool demonstration, although these are filling quickly and only August 26 and 27 are still available.

To check out which open days across Britain still have spaces, visit the National Racehorse Week website and enter your postcode to find out events near you.

Beyond National Racehorse Week, there are more opportunities to go behind the scenes at the Malton Open Day (September 6) and the Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket (September 19-20).

What about life after racing?

Godolphin Rehoming will show off their latest successful community ambassador Man Of Promise when they open their site at Wood Ditton near Newmarket on August 22.

Godolphin Rehoming will also be showing off their former stars Prince Bishop, African Story, Cross Counter and Colour Vision as part of the open day.

Penny Taylor, UK charities manager at Godolphin, said: “We're opening as part of National Racehorse Week and this year we have a link-up with Newmarket racecourse for the first time as they're racing that day and the idea is for racegoers to come and see us before going racing via a shuttle bus.

"It’s something a bit different and the whole concept of National Racehorse Week is showing people who don’t know about various aspects of the sport what we're all about."

What they say

Nicky Henderson: "National Racehorse Week is a very important event in the racing calendar. It gives us, and many other yards around the country, the opportunity to welcome visitors and show them the environment our horses live in, as well as the care and attention that goes into their daily routine 365 days a year."

Lilly Pinchin: "National Racehorse Week is a fantastic initiative and one that I'm really proud to be part of. I recently took my retired racehorse to SGS Pegasus School to speak to the children about racing, share my journey and give them the chance to learn more about the sport, the horses and the people involved in it. It was brilliant to see their enthusiasm, and National Racehorse Week provides that same opportunity on a much wider scale."

Read more here

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