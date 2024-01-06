Naas Grade 1 card under threat as inspection for frost called; British tracks taking precautions as cold snap looms

Naas has called a 7.30am raceday inspection on Sunday due to the threat of overnight fog and frost. The Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle headlines the fixture and the going is soft to heavy.

The track is raceable but clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said on Saturday evening: "Having been in regular communication with Met Éireann this afternoon, the latest forecast is for temperatures to get down to -2C or -3C tonight along with the possibility of fog in the morning also.

"With that forecast, we will hold the inspection to assess the situation."

British tracks with meetings at the start of next week are taking precautions to prevent cold temperatures claiming more fixtures.

After wet weather caused several cancellations, the next challenge facing courses is frost, with freezing conditions in the forecast.

The majority of tracks are putting down covers to combat colder nights, although no further inspections were called on Saturday.

Frost sheets have been deployed for Monday's meeting at Taunton , whose officials are optimistic about racing going ahead.

Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said on Saturday: "It doesn't look like we've got a serious frost, but we'll keep an eye on it. It's due to get down to 0C tonight and then -1C on Sunday into Monday.

"We've covered the vulnerable areas and I'd be confident enough, but if it's looking like -2C, I'd imagine we'd have to have an inspection. We'll see how things are looking tomorrow morning and make a plan.

"At this time of year, it only has to be a bit clear and less cloudy and suddenly it's gone to -3C."

Graeme Anderson: "We're forecast ground frosts over the next couple of nights"

Ayr stages the other jumps meeting on Monday and no problems are anticipated at the Scottish track.

Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson said: "We're forecast ground frosts over the next couple of nights but nothing drastic. It should be -1C at worst, so we should be absolutely fine, it was -1C last night and we're certainly raceable today.

"If it gets a bit colder there might be a problem, but at the moment we should be good to go. Daytime temperatures on Monday are looking at being 7C as well."

Cold temperatures are forecast at Market Rasen before Tuesday's meeting, but clerk of the course Alice Cosgrove expects everything to be fine.

"We're forecast overnight frosts on Sunday and Monday nights, but there's nothing of any concern, really," she said. "The frosts aren't getting down to anything significant and we're just covering parts of the track as a precaution."

Fleeces have been deployed for Exeter 's fixture on the same day, when temperatures are likely to be colder.

Clerk of the Daniel Cooper said: "We're expecting a sharp frost into Monday, with lows of -2C to -3C, and then -1C to 0C on raceday morning, but the daytime temperatures should be sufficient enough. We might end up having an 8am inspection on the day. We'll decide that on Monday once we've seen how frozen we've got."

The frost sheets are down in vulnerable areas for Wednesday's meeting at Leicester , where the going was still heavy, waterlogged in places on Saturday.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We had 1mm of rain last night, which we weren't expecting, so we're still not there yet, but we've got tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday and it's promising at the moment. The frosts don't look too bad, but we'll have to wait and see."

