My eye is always drawn to the Irish challenge - but they may be surprised by the British strength this time

When it comes to the entry stages for big races in Britain the eye is always drawn to what the Irish trainers are doing. Whether we like it or not, almost all of the best horses are trained in Ireland and there is no shortage of big prizes that they could be targeted towards at home.

It’s therefore always interesting when you see Irish trainers go further afield and, while only two have done so this year, they have done it in numbers because Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead have a third of the Betfair Chase field. Willie Mullins hasn’t got an entry.

There were two Irish entries in 2020, three in 2021 and one last year, so this season’s five is noteworthy and the fact Mullins isn’t anywhere to be seen might explain the increase.