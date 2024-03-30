ITV switches coverage to Meydan and Cork after 'hugely disappointed' Musselburgh cancels its Premier meeting

ITV Racing has revealed its new Saturday schedule after a "hugely disappointed" Musselburgh was forced to cancel its Queen's Cup meeting, with the track waterlogged in places.

The show, which will be broadcast on the main channel, has added two races from Dubai World Cup night at Meydan, the UAE Derby and Group 1 Golden Shaheen, to its schedule, as well as the Listed Cork Stakes. It will still show three races from Haydock as it was previously set to do to form a six-race package.

Musselburgh's eight-race fixture was one of two Premier meetings in Britain on Saturday, but unexpected rain of over 3mm left areas of unraceable ground in the back straight.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Musselburgh's general manager Bill Farnsworth said: "We got 15mm of rain in the early hours of Good Friday, which was mostly not forecast, and the track mainly took it well. However, we knew we couldn't take much more rain.

"When I left last night the track was okay, but coming in this morning there were big puddles all over the place. The course had been taking it well and parts of the track are fine, but sadly areas of the back straight are just so saturated and not fit for racing."

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager Bill Farnsworth Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Musselburgh's first Flat meeting of the year was due to take centre stage on ITV Racing's coverage and was the headline act in Britain today. The fixture was also set to feature the Scottish Sprint Cup.

Farnsworth added: "We had everything set up and ready. It's hugely disappointing and very frustrating, especially as it's now blue skies and couldn't be a more beautiful day, but we had to take a view.

"We looked at moving running rails but that was going on to ground we raced on in February over jumps and also didn't take the rain well. It's just so wet and any rain we took made a huge difference."

The track reverts back to jumping for its next fixture on Friday evening, when it stages the first day of the Racing Post Go North weekend. Farnsworth is hopeful that the meeting will be able to be staged.

"We'd be fine for jumps racing at this stage today, but it's just the back straight on the Flat where the ground is just far too saturated," he said. "It's the first time I've known us having to cancel for rain on the Flat course as it usually takes it very well, but it's been so wet."

The going at Haydock is soft, heavy in places on the chase course and soft, good to soft in places on the hurdles track.

ITV Racing's updated Saturday schedule

1.50 Meydan: UAE Derby (Group 2)

2.05 Haydock: My Pension Expert Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle

2.25 Meydan: Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Nakheel (Group 1)

2.40 Haydock: New Racing TV App Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle

3.15 Haydock: Unibet Middle Distance Veterans' Handicap Chase Finale

3.30 Cork: Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cork Stakes (Listed)

