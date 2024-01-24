Moving Clarence House Chase card 'financially unviable' says Ascot as BHA explains difficulties in saving lost fixtures
The BHA will continue its selective approach to rescheduling key parts of any fixture lost to the weather, with the combination of an already tight fixture list and the potential for lost revenue weighing heavily against adopting the Irish model of saving whole fixtures, except on specific occasions.
Ascot officials have described any short-notice decision to restage the entire Clarence House Chase fixture lost from last Saturday as "financially unviable".
The BHA's chief operations officer Richard Wayman underlined that, while Irish-style wholesale transfers of meetings are not common in Britain, they often form the starting point for discussions with stakeholders.
Published on 24 January 2024
Last updated 17:02, 24 January 2024
