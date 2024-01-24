Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Moving Clarence House Chase card 'financially unviable' says Ascot as BHA explains difficulties in saving lost fixtures

The scene at Ascot, which will inspect at 4pm on Thursday in advance of Saturday's Clarence House Chase card
A frozen Ascot was unable to stage racing last Saturday, including the Clarence House Chase

The BHA will continue its selective approach to rescheduling key parts of any fixture lost to the weather, with the combination of an already tight fixture list and the potential for lost revenue weighing heavily against adopting the Irish model of saving whole fixtures, except on specific occasions. 

Ascot officials have described any short-notice decision to restage the entire Clarence House Chase fixture lost from last Saturday as "financially unviable".

The BHA's chief operations officer Richard Wayman underlined that, while Irish-style wholesale transfers of meetings are not common in Britain, they often form the starting point for discussions with stakeholders.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 24 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:02, 24 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain