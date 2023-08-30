Mostahdaf eats into Paddington's lead in Cartier Horse of the Year standings

Mostahdaf reduced Paddington 's lead in the running for Cartier Horse of the Year courtesy of his electric victory in the Juddmonte International at York last Wednesday.

Paddington still heads the running for the major accolade on 172 points after a sterling summer, in which he has landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes.

However, his defeat on the Knavesmire meant Mostahdaf whittled the Ballydoyle colt's lead down to 70 points, while also confirming his superiority in the race for Cartier Older Horse on 201 points, with Shadwell's star 18 clear of King George second and Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Westover .

Live In The Dream , now on 40 points, stormed onto the sprinting scene with a surprise success in the Nunthorpe and is now within hailing distance of Highfield Princess – the mare who he defeated at York. She is on 64 alongside the top three-year-old Shaquille .

The Lonsdale Cup winner Coltrane is now even with the Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami for Cartier Champion Stayer honours, with the pair on 56 points each.

Other movers in the rankings include Inspiral, who took her second Jacques le Marois recently and is on 72 points in both the Cartier Horse of the Year and Cartier Older Horse standings.

Ahead of her in both categories on 76 points is Mqse De Sevigne , who was also on the Group 1 honour roll at Deauville and completed a top-level double in the Prix Jean Romanet.

Cartier Horse Of The Year

172 Paddington

102 Mostahdaf

88 Tahiyra

84 Westover

80 Auguste Rodin

76 Mqse De Sevigne

72 Blue Rose Cen

72 Inspiral

72 Simca Mille

72 Via Sistina

Cartier Older Horse

102 Mostahdaf

84 Westover

76 Mqse De Sevigne

72 Inspiral

72 Simca Mille

72 Via Sistina

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

172 Paddington

80 Auguste Rodin

64 Chaldean

64 Shaquille

56 Big Rock

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

88 Tahiyra

72 Blue Rose Cen

64 Savethelastdance

64 Soul Sister

56 Jannah Rose

Cartier Sprinter

64 Highfield Princess

64 Shaquille

44 Bradsell

40 Live In The Dream

32 Art Power

32 Khaadem

32 King Gold

32 Little Big Bear

Cartier Stayer

56 Coltrane

56 Courage Mon Ami

32 Emily Dickinson

32 Quickthorn

28 The Good Man

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

52 Bucanero Fuerte

48 Vandeek

24 River Tiber

24 Haatem

24 Lake Forest

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

40 Ramatuelle

32 Porta Fortuna

24 Relief Rally

20 Vespertilio

18 Les Pavots

