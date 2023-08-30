Mostahdaf eats into Paddington's lead in Cartier Horse of the Year standings

Mostahdaf reduced Paddington's lead in the running for Cartier Horse of the Year courtesy of his electric victory in the Juddmonte International at York last Wednesday.
Paddington still heads the running for the major accolade on 172 points after a sterling summer, in which he has landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes.
However, his defeat on the Knavesmire meant Mostahdaf whittled the Ballydoyle colt's lead down to 70 points, while also confirming his superiority in the race for Cartier Older Horse on 201 points, with Shadwell's star 18 clear of King George second and Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Westover.
Live In The Dream, now on 40 points, stormed onto the sprinting scene with a surprise success in the Nunthorpe and is now within hailing distance of Highfield Princess – the mare who he defeated at York. She is on 64 alongside the top three-year-old Shaquille.
The Lonsdale Cup winner Coltrane is now even with the Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami for Cartier Champion Stayer honours, with the pair on 56 points each.
Other movers in the rankings include Inspiral, who took her second Jacques le Marois recently and is on 72 points in both the Cartier Horse of the Year and Cartier Older Horse standings.
Ahead of her in both categories on 76 points is Mqse De Sevigne, who was also on the Group 1 honour roll at Deauville and completed a top-level double in the Prix Jean Romanet.
Cartier Horse Of The Year
172 Paddington
102 Mostahdaf
88 Tahiyra
84 Westover
80 Auguste Rodin
76 Mqse De Sevigne
72 Blue Rose Cen
72 Inspiral
72 Simca Mille
72 Via Sistina
Cartier Older Horse
102 Mostahdaf
84 Westover
76 Mqse De Sevigne
72 Inspiral
72 Simca Mille
72 Via Sistina
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
172 Paddington
80 Auguste Rodin
64 Chaldean
64 Shaquille
56 Big Rock
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
88 Tahiyra
72 Blue Rose Cen
64 Savethelastdance
64 Soul Sister
56 Jannah Rose
Cartier Sprinter
64 Highfield Princess
64 Shaquille
44 Bradsell
40 Live In The Dream
32 Art Power
32 Khaadem
32 King Gold
32 Little Big Bear
Cartier Stayer
56 Coltrane
56 Courage Mon Ami
32 Emily Dickinson
32 Quickthorn
28 The Good Man
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
52 Bucanero Fuerte
48 Vandeek
24 River Tiber
24 Haatem
24 Lake Forest
Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
40 Ramatuelle
32 Porta Fortuna
24 Relief Rally
20 Vespertilio
18 Les Pavots
