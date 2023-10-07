Morning updates: leading Howden Challenge Cup contender Baradar ruled out of big Ascot handicap

Baradar will not bid for a hat-trick in the Howden Challenge Cup (3.35 ) after he was taken out of the £180,000 Ascot heritage handicap by trainer George Boughey on Saturday morning.

The Amo Racing-owned five-year-old beat 24 rivals to land the International Stakes over course and distance in July before following up off a 4lb higher mark at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

However, Baradar, who was a general 15-2 second favourite behind market leader Fresh at the time of his withdrawal, has not eaten up and will not run.

Hickory , who was beaten half a length by Baradar in the International, has replaced his conqueror as Fresh’s principal market rival, with James Fanshawe now responsible for the top two in the betting.

Non-runners

Ascot

3.35

3 Baradar (not eaten up)

4.45

11 Jumbeau (not eaten up)

Redcar

2.45

2 Kylian (lame)

3.55

7 Streets Of Gold (going)

4.30

3 Belhaven (going)

Newmarket good to firm, good in places

There was a slight change in the going at Newmarket overnight, with the ground quickening up to good to firm, good in places on the Rowley Mile having been good, good to firm in places on Friday.

“It’s a lovely autumnal morning," clerk of the course Michael Prosser said at 8.45am. "It’s 15C air temperature currently and it’s forecast to stay dry all day with an average wind speed of 13-14mph.

“The going is basically 50-50 between good to firm and good. It’s in good order. We finished watering it yesterday, having had a little bit of rain at the beginning of the week.

“Obviously we were well aware that today’s temperature is going to be in the region of 23C or so which is significantly above seasonal average, which is about 16C, so we were prepared for that. There’s a little bit of a dew this morning as well and we’re set fair for a good day.”

The going will be the quickest that Mqse De Sevigne , the 9-2 second favourite for the feature Group 1 Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (3.15 ), has encountered. Both of the Andre Fabre-trained filly's Group 1 victories in the Prix Rothschild and Prix Jean Romanet came when soft featured in the going description, while she was beaten on her only two starts on good ground.

Inspiral , odds-on favourite for the Sun Chariot, was beaten at 1-7 on the July course the last time she ran on good to firm ground when second to Prosperous Voyage in last year's Falmouth Stakes. However, the John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old won three times as a juvenile and landed the Group 1 Coronation Stakes on the same ground prior to that shock defeat.

