Inspections passed for Plumpton on Monday and Leicester on Tuesday

Monday's meeting at Plumpton has been given the go-ahead following a morning inspection called due to the threat of heavy rain.

Course officials were happy to give the fixture the all-clear at the 8am check with the ground described as soft, heavy in places.

There are some small areas of standing water in places following 19mm of rain in the last 24 hours, but the course reported the worst of the weather has passed.

The forecast for the rest of the day is dry with strong gusty winds up to 45mph, and the first race is due off at 2.20.

Clerk of the course Marcus Waters said: "We got more rain than forecast and I was a bit concerned last night, but the worst of it stopped around midnight.

"We've had a dry eight hours and it's given time for the rain to get through the surface. We have a little bit of standing water in a few areas but that should go before the start of racing and, if not, we'd be able to get around the areas comfortably.

"We're forecast 40-45mph gusts and the wind might dry it out a bit. It's not going to be horrendous, I'd imagine they'll just kick the top off a bit and finish a little bit tired. They'll have the wind behind them going up the home straight."

Leicester's meeting on Tuesday also came through a Monday morning inspection with the fixture going ahead as planned.

There were concerns about the amount of rain at the track with some waterlogged areas, but the outlook is dry with the ground described as heavy for the six-race card.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We've had a good 24 hours and it's been really windy overnight, so it's just dried the top off nicely. We're straight heavy now and there's no rain forecast, so we're ready to go."

