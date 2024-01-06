Monbeg Genius given Classic Chase target as Jonjo O'Neill outlines Cheltenham Festival aim for novice Johnnywho

Monbeg Genius – the handicapper destined to win a big race on his form behind Corach Rambler and Fastorslow at last season's Cheltenham Festival – could get his chance to capture a valuable prize in next Saturday's £100,000 Wigley Group Classic Chase at Warwick.

In the Ultima Handicap Chase the Jonjo O'Neill-trained chaser was just over two lengths behind the horses who went on to land the Grand National and Punchestown Gold Cup that season.

Monbeg Genius backed up his festival effort with a strong-staying third in Newbury's Coral Gold Cup when last seen a month ago.

That run made bookmakers install the eight-year-old as favourite for the Welsh Grand National but a setback meant he missed Chepstow and he could instead be aimed at next weekend's feature or the Peter Marsh at Haydock the following Saturday.

O'Neill said: "He's fine again and we'll enter him at Warwick and see how his work is.

"The form is still looking good. Whether he's as good [as Corach Rambler or Fastorslow] we'll see but he's doing well."

Johnnywho: finished fourth in the Challow Novices' Hurdle Credit: John Grossick

O'Neill got within two lengths of a Grade 1 victory in the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury last month with JP McManus's Johnnywho . In what looked a gruelling test of stamina, the six-year-old stayed on well to finish fourth and will be aimed at the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, for which he is 20-1 with bet365.

"He ran a cracker in the Challow," said O'Neill. "He got outpaced but kept staying on. I thought it was a nice run. He's a good, honest horse.

"The Albert Bartlett is the way we're thinking but whether he's good enough for that we'll see. How good was the Challow? It was a good race but how that compares to the competitiveness of the Irish races we don't know."

O'Neill trained back-to-back winners of the Albert Bartlett with Black Jack Ketchum in 2006 and Wichita Lineman the following season.

