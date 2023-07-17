Racing Post logo
Milton Harris: 'The plan for Scriptwriter is the Ebor - but who's to say we shouldn't have a crack at the Melbourne Cup?'

Scriptwriter (red cap): narrowly denied by Hamish in the Group 3 Silver Cup at York on Saturday
Scriptwriter (red cap): narrowly denied by Hamish in the John Smith's Silver Cup on SaturdayCredit: john grossick

Connections of Scriptwriter have their aim set firmly on the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor at York next month after their Grade 2-winning hurdler finished second by a head in the John Smith's Silver Cup on Saturday – and a crack at the Melbourne Cup could follow.

A dual winner over hurdles, including in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham's November meeting, Scriptwriter was sent off at 10-1 under Clifford Lee at York after finishing seventh in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot on his previous start.

The son of Churchill belied those odds by making Hamish, rated 14lb superior, pull out all the stops to justify 4-9 favouritism, but trainer Milton Harris believes his runner could have won with a later challenge. 

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 17 July 2023
