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Middle East oil shock: the price of keeping racing on the road as fuel prices soar

Scott Burton examines the issues for the sport of the spiralling fuel costs on the back of the war in the Gulf

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As the conflict in the Persian Gulf enters its sixth week, the downstream effects of a large part of the world's oil and gas supply being choked are beginning to be felt in every area of economic activity.

Racing is among those sectors that are overwhelmingly reliant on road transport and, with the RAC reporting the biggest monthly hike in UK diesel prices on record for March, the cost of getting horses to the track is heading in only one direction.

The UK government has consistently urged the public to go about their daily business and make no change to their consumption habits, and has made specific reference to supplies of diesel as "diverse and resilient".

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