Member of stable staff 'a little sore but fine' after being kicked by Redcar runner

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A stable staff member has escaped serious injury after being kicked by Kameko Fever in the preliminaries before the 7f handicap at Redcar on Tuesday.

The Richard Fahey-trained runner was wearing first-time cheekpieces for his eighth career start when the three-year-old kicked out at Fahey staff member Chloe Briody, who was attempting to check the runner’s stirrups in the parade ring.

Briody was attended to by the doctor on course before going to the hospital, where it was deemed safe for her to be discharged with bruising. She was not at work on Wednesday in order to aid her recovery.

A statement from Redcar's X account read: "Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern following yesterday's unfortunate accident in the parade ring at Redcar when a member of Richard Fahey's stable staff was kicked by a horse.

"The staff member was attended to swiftly by expert medical staff at the scene, with further checks being carried out at the hospital later.

"Having spoken to the stable this morning, we are happy to confirm that the member of staff is fine apart from some bruising. She will be back on her feet soon and we wish her well."

Clerk of the course Fiona Needham did not witness the incident, but also confirmed she had been in touch with the Fahey yard.

She said: "Apparently she walked over just before the jockeys were getting on to flip the stirrups over and the horse let out and kicked her. He kicked her in the ribcage area and she was a bit winded.

"She was seen by the doctor and went to the hospital later on to be checked. We have spoken to the yard this morning and she's having the day off because she's a little sore, but she's fine."

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