'Massive' ratings hike has Gary Moore plotting Gold Cup and Grand National double bid for much-improved Nassalam

A monstrous 16lb rise has Gary Moore considering an audacious Gold Cup and Grand National double for runaway Welsh Grand National winner Nassalam .

John and Yvonne Stone's chaser stormed to a 34-length success in the Chepstow marathon under 3lb claimer Caoilin Quinn on December 27, prompting the trainer to enter him for the Gold Cup on Tuesday, and the Cheltenham showpiece is now firmly on the radar after his mark was raised to 161.

"He could do both," Moore said of jump racing's two biggest prizes. "If you said to me four months ago to put him in the Gold Cup I’d have laughed my head off. He struggled in the Sefton and I was calling him all the names under the sun, but then we put a pair of blinkers on.