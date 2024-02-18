'Massive issue' - leading bookmaker warns of the damaging effect of small-field chases on ITV

Jump racing may be the sport's more popular discipline, but one major bookmaker has warned the small chase fields being generated for prime ITV races are a "massive issue".

Saturday's four-runner Ascot Chase was the 14th consecutive Grade 1 chase in Britain to be staged without the eight runners required to pay three places on each-way bets in a run that stretches back to last season's Gold Cup. ITV lead presenter Ed Chamberlin referenced this figure in Saturday’s broadcast.

While smaller fields at the highest level may come as no surprise, it is an issue which has blighted ITV racing's coverage since the jumps returned in earnest in October, with 56 per cent (58 of the 103) of all chases shown free-to-air in that time consisting of seven runners or less.