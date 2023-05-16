'It's not viable anymore' - Martin Smith latest trainer to quit due to cost of living crisis
Martin Smith has become the first Newmarket trainer to quit the sport in 2023 after rising costs forced him to hand in his licence last week.
The 46-year-old had been training for ten years in three different locations across the town, including for the past three years when he had been renting 30 boxes from Tom and Jackie Clover in the lower yard at their Kremlin House Stables on Fordham Road.
Smith, whose father Allan still holds a licence in Bahrain where he has been champion trainer multiple times, ran a dual-purpose operation which had yielded more than 60 winners.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in