Martin Pipe pays tribute following death of Champion Hurdle-winning owner Peter Deal at 84

Peter Deal, the owner of 1997 Champion Hurdle winner Make A Stand and a prominent racing figure, has died at the age of 84.

His close friend and trainer of Make A Stand Martin Pipe led tributes to a "tremendous" supporter of racing who was involved in the sport for nearly 50 years as an owner, but also in senior roles such as a Jockey Club member and president of the Retraining of Racehorses charity. He died peacefully over the weekend.

The Pipe-trained Make A Stand provided the biggest winner in Deal's dark blue and yellow cross belts silks, although they were also fondly associated with two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Blowing Wind. His victory in the 1998 County Hurdle, which paid a £50,000 bonus after his Imperial Cup win five days before, led to Tony McCoy recreating Frankie Dettori's flying dismount for the only time in his career.

Four years later the gelding provided the meeting's winningmost rider Ruby Walsh with his first festival success in the Mildmay of Flete.

Deal also co-created the Royal Ascot Racing Club, which owned 2005 Derby winner Motivator among his various involvements with syndicates, and owned Wogan, who was named after his late friend Terry Wogan and won the Grimthorpe Chase.

The majority of his 85 British jumps winners in his own name were trained by Pipe, who said: "He was a tremendous owner and we had some great fun over the years. Winning the Champion Hurdle for Peter was fabulous but he had loads of great days on the racecourse.

"He was a fantastic owner to train for. He and his wife Pam loved racing and it's really sad to have lost him. He had a great life, was a real friend and an excellent fan of racing. I'm sending my best to all the family."

Make A Stand: winner of the 1997 Champion Hurdle for Peter Deal, Martin Pipe and Tony McCoy Credit: Julian Herbert

Deal headed estate agents Manns before taking up a variety of roles within the sport, particularly at Sandown where he headed the racecourse committee and became director of its parent company United Racecourses.

He was an advocate for caring for racehorses after retirement in his three-year helm as RoR president, where he helped increase funding for the charity. Other highlights include appearing in the procession at Royal Ascot in 2015, while he regularly attended cricket matches at Lord's with many of his racing friends.

Deal is survived by wife Pam and daughter Michelle.

Peter Deal's response to the Racing Post's 'What I love about racing' series in 2012

I’ve been in the business for 40 years, so there is more than one aspect. First, there is the fact that the thoroughbred racehorse is the most charismatic and beautiful of animals. I love the camaraderie of racing’s extended family. There is the colour, atmosphere, frisson of a horserace meeting, the unrivalled loyalty of all the supporters of the sport and, unique to the UK, the versatility of our venues. I’d admit I like winning. I love Cheltenham of course but other festivals are worth attention too – Aintree has built up its National meeting wonderfully well.