Market Rasen and Taunton given green light after passing morning inspections

Market Rasen's fixture on Tuesday has been given the go ahead after the 11am inspection was brought forward.

Officials were pleased with the ground after the frost covers were lifted mid morning, with temperatures forecast to reach 4C by midday and 6C by early afternoon at the Lincolnshire track.

The going is described as good to soft, good in places for the eight-race card that begins at 1.15pm.

There was a similarly positive outcome at Taunton after the Somerset track passed a morning inspection.

The threat of overnight frost led to officials calling an inspection for 8am but an early decision was able to be made after the fleece covers prevented a frozen surface.

Conditions are described as good to soft, good in places for the seven-race card that begins at 2pm.

Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said: "We completed putting the frost covers down on Monday and they've done the trick. It didn't get as cold overnight as it has been in previous nights and the combination of the covers and a thick mist has helped to keep the frost out of the ground.

"I expect the ground to ride dead and a bit tacky. We had a frost the night before, it's not rained here for two weeks and it's drying out."

The jumps fixtures at Ludlow and Southwell on Wednesday will have to pass inspections at 7.30am.

Temperatures could drop to -3C at Ludlow on Tuesday night before reaching 8C on Wednesday.

Clerk of the course Simon Sherwood said: "We're in the lap of the gods a little. It's still 0C this morning and we're shrouded in fog and if a similar scenario pans out tomorrow we could be in trouble. We could do with the temperatures rising tomorrow morning and the fog disappearing – if the fog lingers we may have to push back to later in the morning."

Southwell's clerk of the course David Attwood is hopeful the fixture will go ahead and the track was raceable on Tuesday.

Attwood said: "We've had frosts the last two nights but our daytime temperatures have meant the frost has come out of the ground quite quickly. It's due to drop to -2C tonight and there could be some mist and fog around but it doesn't look too serious. I don't foresee any problems unless the forecast changes significantly."

