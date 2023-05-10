March attendance figures fall but York hoping for strong showing at Dante meeting
York's Dante meeting takes place next weekCredit: Edward Whitaker
York's chief executive William Derby said he was "not doing handstands" but was pleased with advanced ticket sales before next week's Dante meeting.
British attendances fell last year compared to 2019, but after a positive festive period, there were year-on-year increases for the first two months of 2023.
Big racedays have generally fared well, but a major decline in attendances at the Cheltenham Festival contributed to a year-on-year decrease in March.
Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 10 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 10 May 2023
