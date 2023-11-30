Racing Post logo
'Many trainers’ businesses are under pressure' - NTF chief issues warning over potential prize-money reduction in 2024

British racing: could be impacted by a reduction in prize-money in 2024
British racing: could be impacted by a reduction in prize-money in 2024

The National Trainers Federation (NTF) has stressed the financial pressures facing many trainers are not sustainable and fears more could leave the sport if prize-money falls in 2024.

A "triple whammy” of financial factors headed by affordability checks British racing warned prize-money may fall in 2024 as affordability checks head 'triple whammy' of financial blows next year according to Racecourse Association chief executive David Armstrong.

Concerns over the potential financial outlook were shared by leading jumps trainers Dan Skelton and Emma Lavelle on Thursday, with the latter – a former NTF president – saying “there are some pretty strong headwinds coming in our direction".

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 30 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:11, 30 November 2023

