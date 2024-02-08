Malina Girl out to boost Gavin Cromwell's British record on Premier raceday at Exeter

Gavin Cromwell will secure his best seasonal return in Britain if Malina Girl overcomes some talented rivals in Exeter's Listed Trustatrader You Can Trust Our Traders Mares' Chase (4.05 ) on Sunday.

The Irish trainer has already sent out nine British jumps winners at a strike-rate of 23 per cent, equalling his return during the 2017-2018 season with more than 11 weeks of the campaign remaining.

Seven of those successes have come at Cheltenham and one was provided by Malina Girl, who stretched ten lengths clear of Cloudy Glen to comfortably land a handicap chase under Sean Flanagan.

The seven-year-old returned to the track the following month and was travelling well before falling at the third-last in a highly competitive handicap chase won by Broadway Boy for Nigel Twiston-Davies.

After finishing seventh in the Classic Chase last time, Malina Girl, last year's Ulster National winner, will drop back in trip to three miles and will run against her own sex for the first time since January 2023.

"She's entitled to go and we'll give it a shot," said Cromwell. "I think she just had too much weight over that longer trip in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time and she was giving it away to her rivals. She's only a handy mare. I know she's still going to have to carry plenty of weight at the weekend but at least it's off level weights and in mares-only company as well."

Galia Des Liteaux: on course for Exeter on Sunday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Johnny Burke has been called up to ride Malina Girl, who is one of ten entries in the race. Her potential rivals include Apple Away, runner-up in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase, Fontaine Collonges, who finished ninth in the Classic Chase, and the runner-up in that race, Galia Des Liteaux. The latter will be part of a strong Dan Skelton team at Exeter that is also set to include Grade 1 winner My Drogo.

Exeter's seven-race card, the track's first Premier raceday, is worth £192,500 and has attracted 124 entries ahead of declarations on Friday morning. Among the other notable potential runners is the Willie Mullins-trained Fun Fun Fun in the Listed Trustatrader Fully Vetted Tradespeople Novices' Hurdle (3.05 ).

On staging a Premier raceday, the track's general manager Jack Parkinson said: "It's quite exciting. The entries are strong with some interesting horses, including one from Willie Mullins. I've not seen him have a runner here, so hopefully he's declared on Friday. We're hoping the increased prize-money is rewarded in the final fields. It's probably now our best meeting in terms of the purses and quality of racing.

"It will be interesting to see what our customers think on the day. Given it's a Premier raceday, we're adding a few more concessions to make the experience feel a bit more premier, alongside the branding."

